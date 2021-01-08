New COVID-19 case confirmed at Indian River on Friday, marks 60th case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Friday that a student at the Intermediate School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Superintendent Dobmeier shared that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Close contacts will be informed by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of January 7, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 caseTotal COVID-19 cases
Antwerp Elementary School303
Calcium Primary School369
Evans Mills Primary School426
Philadelphia Primary School011
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School5510
Indian River Middle School6713
Indian River High School11213
District level44
Total60

