New COVID-19 case confirmed at Indian River on Friday, marks 60th case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Friday that a student at the Intermediate School tested positive for the coronavirus.
Superintendent Dobmeier shared that the District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Close contacts will be informed by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.
As of January 7, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 case
|Total COVID-19 cases
|Antwerp Elementary School
|3
|0
|3
|Calcium Primary School
|3
|6
|9
|Evans Mills Primary School
|4
|2
|6
|Philadelphia Primary School
|0
|1
|1
|Theresa Primary School
|0
|2
|2
|Indian River Intermediate School
|5
|5
|10
|Indian River Middle School
|6
|7
|13
|Indian River High School
|11
|2
|13
|District level
|—
|4
|4
|Total
|60
