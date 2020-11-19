New COVID-19 case reported at General Brown High School

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

pixabay

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown Central School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 within their District.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case informed the community on November 19, that a student at the Junior/Senior High School School tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Case, parents were notified if their children were considered close contacts.

As of November 19, 2020, two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the General Brown Central School District. Both have impacted students.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story