New COVID-19 case reported at Immaculate Heart Central High School

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School confirmed a new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

Principal Daniel Charlebois confirmed that a student at IHC Junior/ Senior High School was confirmed to be positive for the virus on February 16, 2021.

However, as the student was reported to not be in school during the infectious period, Jefferson County Public Health stated that there is no risk of exposure to IHC students or staff.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in Immaculate Heart Central Schools since Fall 2020.