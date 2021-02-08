New COVID-19 cases cause 2 St. Lawrence County schools to switch to remote learning

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both Massena High School and Lisbon Central School District have temporarily switched to remote learning.

According to Massena Administration, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus on February 5, resulting in a high number of contacts needing to quarantine. Only Massena High School switched to remote learning on Monday.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the entire District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/Teacher COVID-19 cases Total Jefferson Elementary School 3 2 5 Madison Elementary School 10 4 14 Nightengale Elementary School 5 1 6 J. William Leary Junior High School 4 5 9 Massena High School 25 19 34 Total 68

Additionally, Lisbon Central School District announced last week that all grade would switch to remote learning starting on February 1, 2021.

According to Lisbon Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand, this switch was due to a large number of employees identified as individuals needed to quarantine.

However, all programming involving student attendance outside of the Lisbon Central School building will continue to remain in session.

COVID-19 data for the Lisbon Central School District is detailed below.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Lisbon Central School (K-12) 21 5 28

The two St. Lawrence County School Districts are set to following their remote learning plans through February 12, 2021.