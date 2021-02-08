New COVID-19 cases cause 2 St. Lawrence County schools to switch to remote learning

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both Massena High School and Lisbon Central School District have temporarily switched to remote learning.

According to Massena Administration, a high school student tested positive for the coronavirus on February 5, resulting in a high number of contacts needing to quarantine. Only Massena High School switched to remote learning on Monday.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the entire District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/Teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Jefferson Elementary School325
Madison Elementary School10414
Nightengale Elementary School516
J. William Leary Junior High School459
Massena High School 251934
Total68

Additionally, Lisbon Central School District announced last week that all grade would switch to remote learning starting on February 1, 2021.

According to Lisbon Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand, this switch was due to a large number of employees identified as individuals needed to quarantine.

However, all programming involving student attendance outside of the Lisbon Central School building will continue to remain in session.

COVID-19 data for the Lisbon Central School District is detailed below.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Lisbon Central School (K-12)21528

The two St. Lawrence County School Districts are set to following their remote learning plans through February 12, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story