New COVID-19 cases confirmed at Indian River Middle, High School

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District confirmed new COVID-19 cases Tuesday evening.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Domeier confirmed that a student at the middle school and a student at the high school both tested positive for the virus.

Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. Those determined to be close contacts to the new case will be notified by the District or Public Health.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.