LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health’s Residential Health Care Facility is again confirming cases among residents.

In a report on February 18, LCH reported three COVID-19 cases among residents on the first floor of the Residential Health Care Facility. At the time of the report, there were five residents currently in isolation.

The COVID-19 cases were confirmed on February 18 were the first identified in over one week. The Facility had previously recovered all COVID-positive residents on February 14. However, since January 2, there had been 41 COVID-19 cases in the Facility.

Residents on the first floor remain on transmissions-based percautions which will require all visitors, regardless of vaccination status to wear a gown, gloves, shield and a facility-issued mask.

Second, third and fourth-floor residents are no longer on transmission-based percautions, so visitors are only required to wear a facility-issued mask.

Additionally, all visitors to the Residential Health Care Facility must tests negative for COVID-19 before arriving at the facility.

Rapid antigen testing must be completed one day before a visit and test kits are still available at the switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility residents will continue to be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and residents will be tested every three to five days.