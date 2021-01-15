New COVID-19 cases confirmed at multiple Samaritan long-term care facilities

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases at multiple long-term care facilities.

Samaritan Health reported on Thursday that a resident at the Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility and a staff member at Samaritan Keep Home both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, both the Summit Village Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Facility reported resident recoveries.

Samaritan also reported the following statistics for January 6, 2021 regarding COVID-19.

Residents PositiveNew Resident CasesNew Staff Member casesLast Positive Case RecordedNew Resident recoveriesDeaths
Samaritan Keep Home20101/14/202120
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living190012/29/2020170
Samaritan Summit Village- Skilled Nursing Facility361001/06/2021222

At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:

  • Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
  • Social distancing
  • Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
  • Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
  • Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours

Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.

The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story