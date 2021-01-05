New COVID-19 cases confirmed at Samaritan Summit Village on first Monday of new year

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases at an assisted living facility.

Samaritan Health reported on Monday that a resident and staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Samaritan also reported the following statistics for January 4, 2021 regarding COVID-19.

Residents Positive New Resident Cases New Staff Member cases Last Positive Case Recorded New Resident recoveries Deaths Samaritan Keep Home 2 0 1 12/23/2020 1 0 Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living 19 0 0 12/29/2020 6 0 Samaritan Summit Village 28 1 1 01/04/2021 0 2

At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:

Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff

Social distancing

Activities for residents held on floors in limited size

Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing

Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours

Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.

The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.

