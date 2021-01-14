New COVID-19 cases exceed 100, deaths increase in St. Lawrence County Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase in both COVID-19 related fatalities and new cases.

Sadly on Thursday, Public Health confirmed that COVID-19 deaths increased by three and cases increased by 105.

There have been 3,533 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 1,065 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,413 cases have been released from isolation and 29 are currently hospitalized. There have been 55 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 13 there have been 158,628 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: