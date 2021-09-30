New COVID-19 cases jump in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Jefferson County experienced a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases among residents.

According to Jefferson County officials, out of 419 tests processed, 85 were positive. This resulted in the county’s positivity rate increasing to 5.6%.

There are now 390 residents in mandatory isolation and an additional 915 in mandatory quarantine. Of the total active cases, 13 are hospitalized in the county. Jefferson County did not report any new COVID cases and 46 residents recovered on Wednesday.

Jefferson County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to this designation, health officials are encouraging universal mask-wearing indoors or while in public spaces. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Officials also continue to remind residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.