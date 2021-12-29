JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, new COVID-19 cases exceeded the number of new recoveries among Jefferson County residents.

This was reported by county officials on December 28 as Jefferson County saw an increase in 58 COVID-19 cases, with 48 new recoveries.

This resulted in mandatory isolation to decrease by nine, however, 317 residents remained in mandatory isolation, as well as 19 hospitalized, 444 in mandatory quarantine, and seven cases in nursing homes.

Officials did not report any new COVID deaths. As of December 28, the death toll stood at 143 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID-19 infection rate also did not change and remained steady at 6.3%.

Jefferson County remains under a State of Emergency, which was first declared on December 8 in response to high COVID infections and low hospital capacities. It also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.