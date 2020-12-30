New COVID-19 cases reported at Samaritan long-term care facilities

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases at their long-term care facilities.
On December 29, Samaritan Health confirmed that there was an increase of positive COVID-19 cases at Summit Village Assisted Living and Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.
According to Samaritan Health, the following data is the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases at all facilities.
|Residents Positive
|New Resident Cases
|New Resident Recoveries
|New Staff Member Cases
|Last Positive Case recorded
|Samaritan Keep Home
|2
|0
|0
|1
|12/23/2020
|Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living
|19
|2
|6
|0
|12/29/2020
|Samaritan Summit Village
|25
|2
|0
|2
|12/29/2020
At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.
Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:
- Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
- Social distancing
- Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
- Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
- Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours
Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.
The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.
