New COVID-19 cases reported at Samaritan long-term care facilities

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: Samaritan Summit Village Facebook)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases at their long-term care facilities.

On December 29, Samaritan Health confirmed that there was an increase of positive COVID-19 cases at Summit Village Assisted Living and Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

According to Samaritan Health, the following data is the most updated regarding positive COVID-19 cases at all facilities.

Residents PositiveNew Resident CasesNew Resident RecoveriesNew Staff Member CasesLast Positive Case recorded
Samaritan Keep Home200112/23/2020
Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living1926012/29/2020
Samaritan Summit Village2520212/29/2020

At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.

Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:

  • Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
  • Social distancing
  • Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
  • Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
  • Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours

Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.

The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story