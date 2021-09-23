New COVID-19 death, 71 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence County

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident has died due to the coronavirus.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily COVID-19 report on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, 116 county residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Additionally, 71 residents tested positive for the virus. There are now 548 active cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, 19 of which are hospitalized.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission of the virus. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 7.33%, which is a slight decrease from the previous report on September 22.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.