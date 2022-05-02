ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident has died due to COVID-related complications.

This was confirmed in a bi-weekly report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on May 2. The death toll now stands at 189. The county’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 189.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County logged 205 new cases in a four-day period. At the time of the report, there were 272 active cases in the county and 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations, two of which were in the ICU.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents also increased to 257.10 on May 2. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period rose to 17.2% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds hit 3.2%

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level remaining at “high.”

The County also had a 61.1% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,796 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.