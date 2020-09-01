New COVID-19 guidance for agritourism businesses in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As apple-picking, corn maze and hayride season are quickly approaching, New York State has issued new guidance for agritourism businesses.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on September 1 that specific businesses will be permitted to operate throughout the fall season.

This includes businesses that offer corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, hayrides and haunted houses, are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment, allowing New Yorkers to participate in their favorite fall activities.

“New York State’s amazing outdoor attractions and recreational opportunities are a boon for families and communities during the fall season each year, and we want New Yorkers to be able to enjoy this time with their family responsibly and safely,” Governor Cuomo said. “The new guidance announced today will ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies.”

The following guidance applies:

Corn mazes will require face covering, social distancing between individual parties, and run under reduced capacities

Hayrides will mandate face coverings, social distancing between parties and frequently touched surfaces must be sanitized between rides

Pick-your-own fruit or vegetable operations must run under reduced capacity and require face coverings and social distancing.

Haunted houses will also run under reduced capacity and require social distancing and face coverings.

At this time, New York State has stated petting zoos are not permitted.

All businesses that fall under September 1 guidance are subject to Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment and Public Transportation COVID-19 guidance.

