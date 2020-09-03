New COVID-19 reporting requirements implemented for NYS schools

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York state school districts will now be required to follow new COVID-19 guidelines upon reopening.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on September 3 that districts will be required to provide the Department of Health with daily data on the number of positive COVID-19 tests in each school. These requirements will go into effect on September 8, 2020.
All data will be published publicly on a recently development New York State Department of Health online dashboard.
Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to all districts today illustrating all requirements.
“Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I’ve said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation,” Governor Cuomo said. “Parents and teachers are understandably concerned about schools reopening. Dr. Zucker and the State Department of Health will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents, so they know exactly what’s happening in their schools.”
Additionally, school districts will be required to include a link for the daily dashboard on their own websites.
