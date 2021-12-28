ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported COVID cases are continuing to exceed 100 in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily report on Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases among residents. There are now 469 active cases in the county, 16 of which are hospitalized. No new COVID-related deaths were confirmed.

The county’s positivity rate also decreased on Tuesday to 6.85, after being above 7% the day before. There were also 305.36 per 1000,000 residents.

St. Lawrence County remains in a State of Emergency, which was first declared by officials on December 6. It also is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus.

With the holidays in mind, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging residents and visitors to take COVID-19 precautions in the next few weeks. This includes remaining home if sick, receiving an annual flu shot, wearing a mask in public spaces and washing hands regularly.

COVID-19 testing is recommended after traveling and before seeing family. Testing is being done across St. Lawrence County at urgent care offices, pharmacies and at various testing sites. All travelers, domestic and international should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

Several COVID vaccine clinics have also been scheduled into January. This includes clinics for first, second and booster shots. A full list of clinics can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.