New CPR guidelines focus on health disparities, opioid-related emergencies and recovery

DALLAS, TX (WWTI) — The American Heart Association has updated the CPR guidelines.

New updates to the CPR guidelines made by the American Heart Association include focuses on health disparities, management of opioid-related emergencies and physical, emotional recovery. The “2020 American Heart Association Guidelines for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Emergency Cardiovascular Care,” were published on October 21 i the Association’s journal, “Circulation.”

As stated by the American Heart Association, addressing recovery “highlights the need for treatment, surveillance and rehabilitation for cardiac arrest survivors and caregivers.”

The Association stated recommendations related to this concept. These include:

Anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress and fatigue assessments for survivors

Physical, neurologic, cardiopulmonary and cognitive rehabilitation assessment of survivors before they leave the hospital

Comprehensive, multidisciplinary discharge planning for cardiac arrest survivors and their caregivers

“The 2020 Guidelines represent a synthesis of important science that guides how resuscitation is provided for critically ill patients,” said Chair of the American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care Committee Raina Merchant, M.D., M.S.H.P., FAHA. “As the science evolves over time, it’s important that we review it and make recommendations about how providers can deliver high-quality care that reflects the most updated and state-of-the-art information.”

According to the Association, the 2020 guidelines outline 492 recommendations for adults, pediatric and neonatal life support. Additionally the guidelines address, what the Association considers, “the sixth link in the cardiac arrest chain;” recovery.

Highlighted updates include:

Recommendation for pediatric CPR is one breath every 2 to 3 seconds, or 20 to 30 breaths per minute

New chain of survival for in-hospital cardiac arrest in infants, children and adolescents

New algorithm and updated recommendations on resuscitation during pregnancy focused on outcomes for both the mother and baby

Two new opioid-associated emergency algorithms for lay rescuers and for trained responders

Full updates can be found on the American Heart Association website.

