New data shows record low HIV infections in New York, state landmarks to be lit red

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New data has shown that New York State is witnessing a record low level of HIV incidence and diagnoses.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on December 1, World Aids Day, that the state has “bent the curve” on the HIV epidemic. This announcement is following most recent data from studies in 2019. These record-low levels are a primary goal of the Ending the Epidemic initiative. Landmarks across the state will be lit red in celebration and to honor those impacted by HIV or AIDs.

Additionally on World Aids Day, New York is set to provide over $100 million in Medicaid Redesign savings directly to 340B providers in 2021. These funds will help compensate for reimbursement changes in reimbursement and ensure continuation of critical services.

New York State Department of Health also approved two new Second-tier Syringe Exchange Programs, specifically those run by the Addiction Center of Broome County and Hudson Valley Community Services.

Today is World AIDS Day and I know everyone has been consumed with the COVID pandemic, but we’ve also been consumed with ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” stated Governor Cuomo. “We’re releasing the 2019 data which shows that HIV incidence and diagnoses have fallen to record lows in New York.”

Governor Cuomo added, “now more than ever, with states facing steep deficits as a result of COVID, the federal government must provide funding so we can continue supporting the lifesaving work of HIV/AIDS service providers.”

According to the new data, the estimated number of new infections that occurred statewide in 2019, fell to an all-time low of 1,700 cases. HIV incidence has declined each year since the start of ETE; decreasing by 38% in that time frame.

