New DEC, Thousand Island Land Trust land acquisition to protect St. Lawrence River water quality

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New land has been acquired by the DEC and TILT to help protect surface water quality.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and The Thousand Islands Land Trust announced on Wednesday that a new land acquisition will help protect the water quality of the St. Lawrence River. TILT acquired three parcels, 527 acres of land in the Town of Alexandria, which will be added to the ongoing Crooked Creek Preserve Water Quality Initiative.

The DEC stated that the land will help to protect waters near Goose Bay, N.Y., which has witnessed recent eutrophication; a decline in water quality. The land acquisition will include over 150 acres of wetlands and five thousand feet of waterfront along Crooked Creek.

TILT Executive Director Jake Tibbles commented on the acquisition.

“It is a great honor to join DEC in announcing the protection of over 527 acres of pristine grasslands, forests, and coastal wetlands,” stated Tibbles.“Since 1984, TILT has dedicated its efforts toward the conservation and protection of the region’s most precious natural resources. And today, when it comes to ensuring that our lands and waters continue to serve as the lifeblood of our local economies and sustain our overall quality of life, its programs like the Water Quality Improvement Program that are leading the way.”

319-acre Broudy property. Photo courtesy of Feather in Flight Productions

182-acre Wilton property. Photo courtesy of TILT (1) Acquired land parcels

Details regarding the acquired properties by the DEC and TILT are listed below.

The 319-acre Broudy property on Goose Bay in the Town of Alexandria borders Kring Point State Park. Including extensive coastal wetlands (about 100 acres) and nearly two miles of undeveloped road frontage

27-acre Weisberg property. The Weisberg property includes a rolling, mature forested habitat adjacent to the north Goose Bay wetland complex. The forests are interspersed with undulating rock outcrops and vernal pools with coastal wetlands on its western boundary. The property also features substantial undeveloped road frontage along Route 12.

The Wilton parcel is approximately 182 acres and features 50 acres of New York State DEC Class 1 wetland (about 36 acres from the National Wetland Inventory), with 5,000 feet of frontage along Crooked Creek in the Town of Alexandria.The property features mature white pine and oak forests bordered by early-successional shrubland, in addition to a manmade wetland/pond installed by the S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners Program

According to the DEC, this land was acquired through New York State Water Quality Improvement Project funding. Funding totaled $225,360.

