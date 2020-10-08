New dentist welcomed at North Country Family Health Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Family Health Centering is welcoming a new staff member to their dental team.

North Country Family Health center announced the addition of Kathleen A. Bacsik, DDS., as the Center’s newest dentist. NCFHC stated that Dr. Bacsik will be providing care at both the Watertown and Evans Mills dental offices.

According to North Country Family Health Center, Dr. Bacsik is returning to Watertown after completing her undergraduate education at SUNY Albany, and receiving her Doctor of Dental Surgery from SUNY at Buffalo, School of Dental Medicine.

Additionally, Dr. Bacsik completed her General Practice Residency at Erie County Medical Center i Buffalo, and is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Dental Political Action Committee and the American Dental Education Association.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bacsik, a North Country native, back to Watertown and into our

dental practice,” stated North Country Family Health Center CEO Joey Marie Horton. “We are very lucky to have Dr. Bacsik join our team of excellent oral health providers as she is familiar with the needs of our community and embraces our model of care focusing on prevention and

integration of services.”

Dr. Kathleen Bacsik also commented on her return to the North Country.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work in my home community. I look forward to

educating families on the importance of preventative dental care – it affects so much of one’s overall

health,” stated Dr. Bacsik. “I look forward to bringing my experiences, knowledge, and current dental practices to my patients at the Health Center.”

Dr. Bacsik will join the current team of dentists at North Country Family Health Center. This includes Maria Dille, DDS., and Jackie Lam, DDS., Mano Jain, DDS., Yong Chang, DDS., and Anthony Longo, DDS. Additionally, the health center’s current Chief Dental Officer Paul Michaelson.

