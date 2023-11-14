WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown Family YMCA announced the naming of the Community Center in Downtown Watertown for Mary L. Clemo-Smith, longtime Caprara Family Employee, and longtime Watertown Family YMCA member.

The Capital Campaign for the $27 Million Community and Aquatics Center under construction in Downtown Watertown continues with strong community support from individuals like Charlie and Maureen.

Mary was a great person. We are honored to do this great thing for her” stated Charlie and Maureen Caprara. Mary loved the Y. She was here almost every day, and she would be so tickled by this.

Michelle Graham, Watertown YMCA

The Caprara Family and the Watertown Family YMCA both have a long history of serving the North Country. “It is the generosity of caring local people, like Charlie and Maureen, that makes the North Country special” stated Shawna Cutuli, Deputy CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA. “Gifts like this one in Mary’s name are what make it possible for the Y to continue moving forward with projects that transform our downtowns and strengthen our communities” continued Cutuli.

The Watertown Family YMCA will hold the official Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of the

Mary L. Clemo-Smith Community Center on December 11 at 11 am.

To find out how you, or your business, can give to support the Campaign for the YMCA Community Center email ayoung@nnyymca.org or call 315-755-9622 and ask for April Young, Director of Development or visit www.watertownymca.org/2022capitalcampaign..