New draw times announced for NY Lottery NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5 and LOTTO

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New draw times have been announced for New York Lottery draw games.

The New York Lottery has officially announced that new draw times will take effect for specific draw games. This will include NUMBERS, Win4, Take 5 and LOTTO.

To effect November 2, 2020, live drawings will be produced in Schenectady N.Y and will abide by the following schedule:

Draw Game Day of the week Current Time New Time Midday NUMBERS Daily 12:20 p.m. 2:20 p.m. Midday Win4 Daily 12:20 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Evening NUMBERS Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Evening Win4 Daily 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m. Take 5 Daily 11:21 p.m. 10:30p.m. LOTTO Wednesday and Saturday 11:00 p.m. 8:15 p.m.

According to Lottery Director Gweneth Dean, these changes were made to increase player. accessibility.

“We are always looking for ways to provide convenience and accessibility for our players,” said Director Dean. “The new draw times will help our retailers and players alike by moving drawings into time slots that better align with their daily routines.”

The New York Lottery also confirmed that the CASH4LIFE, Powerball and Mega Millions multi-state games will continue to air at their usual times.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.