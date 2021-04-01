New economic and infrastructure development grants available for Northern Border communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New economic and infrastructure development grants were made available for communities along the Northern Border of New York State.
This was confirmed when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $4.6 million in federal grant funding on Thursday specifically for development within this. This competitive grant funding will be available for qualified projects within 28 federally-designated counties the the federally-designated Northern Border Region.
These counties include Cayuga, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Seneca, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Yates.
According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, local government and non-profit organizations in these counties are eligible to apply for this funding.
“We are moving forward to build back better than ever before, and the Northern Border Regional Commission’s grant funding will support economic growth by focusing on critical infrastructure improvements throughout this region.” stated Governor Cuomo. “These investments highlight the importance of a strong federal, state and local partnership to strengthen our economy, and I invite community leaders and organizations to take advantage of the opportunity and submit an application for their projects that will benefit local residents.”
Specifically to be eligible for grant consideration, projects must fall into one the categories listed below:
- Transportation infrastructure
- Basic public infrastructure
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Employment-related education, entrepreneurship, technology and business development
- Basic health care and other public services to assist economically distressed areas
- Resource conservation, tourism, recreation and preservation of open space for economic development
- Development of renewable and alternate energy sources
The Governor’s Office confirmed that applications are eligible to be funded for up to $1,000,000 for infrastructure projects and $350,000 for other projects. NBRC grants awarded within distressed counties require a 20% local match and 50% for transitional counties.
Grant applications are available on the New York State website and are due by 5 p.m. on May 14, 2021.