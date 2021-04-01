New economic and infrastructure development grants available for Northern Border communities

In this Aug. 2018 file photo, a woman walks a small dog near a sign at Finger Lakes Welcome Center on the banks of Lake Geneva in Geneva, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, May 11, 2020 gave the green light to several regions of the state not as severely affected by the outbreak to gradually restart their economies once the latest stay-at-home order expires Friday. The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes have met all seven benchmarks for opening some business activity and need to work out some logistical details by the end of the week, Cuomo said. The North Country, which includes Essex County, is close behind. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New economic and infrastructure development grants were made available for communities along the Northern Border of New York State.

This was confirmed when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $4.6 million in federal grant funding on Thursday specifically for development within this. This competitive grant funding will be available for qualified projects within 28 federally-designated counties the the federally-designated Northern Border Region.

These counties include Cayuga, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Montgomery, Niagara, Oneida, Orleans, Oswego, Rensselaer, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Seneca, Sullivan, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Yates.

According to Governor Cuomo’s Office, local government and non-profit organizations in these counties are eligible to apply for this funding.

“We are moving forward to build back better than ever before, and the Northern Border Regional Commission’s grant funding will support economic growth by focusing on critical infrastructure improvements throughout this region.” stated Governor Cuomo. “These investments highlight the importance of a strong federal, state and local partnership to strengthen our economy, and I invite community leaders and organizations to take advantage of the opportunity and submit an application for their projects that will benefit local residents.”

Specifically to be eligible for grant consideration, projects must fall into one the categories listed below:

Transportation infrastructure

Basic public infrastructure

Telecommunications infrastructure

Employment-related education, entrepreneurship, technology and business development

Basic health care and other public services to assist economically distressed areas

Resource conservation, tourism, recreation and preservation of open space for economic development

Development of renewable and alternate energy sources

The Governor’s Office confirmed that applications are eligible to be funded for up to $1,000,000 for infrastructure projects and $350,000 for other projects. NBRC grants awarded within distressed counties require a 20% local match and 50% for transitional counties.

Grant applications are available on the New York State website and are due by 5 p.m. on May 14, 2021.