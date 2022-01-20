ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New emergency funding has been made available in St. Lawrence County.

On Thursday, the United Way of Northern New York announced that St. Lawrence County has been awarded Federal Funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter Programs. Specifically, the county will receive $35,592 for Phase 39 of the emergency funding program and $110,006 for Phase ARPA-R.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is governed by a National Board. The program aims to help meet the needs of hungry and homeless people throughout the country by allocating funding for the provisions of food and shelter,

According to the United Way, this funding awarded to St. Lawrence County will be soon be allocated to local agencies and a board is accepting applications.

To be eligible for funding, these agencies must be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government, practice nondiscrimination, and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs.

Applications for both phases may be submitted electronically to allison.andrews@unitedway-nny.org. or hand-delivered to Allison Andrews at the United Way. Applications are due by Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 4 p.m.

A local board consisting of representatives from the local government, American Red Cross, the United Way of Northern New York, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program will determine how the fund will be awarded.