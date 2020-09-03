New engaging opportunities for teens at Watertown ‘SoZo Teen Center’

East College Prep High School senior Jocelyn Hernandez follows a remote Advanced Placement (AP) Calculus class while sitting in a community garden near her home, August 14, 2020 in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. – Due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic all Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will be closed and students will return to class via remote learning when the 2020-21 school year starts on August 18, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With school districts preparing to reopen in less than a week, the “SoZo Teen Center” will provide new opportunities for teens in the North Country this fall.

According to the center, program modifications this fall will help teens achieve success through their education as well as reliable accessibility to secure technology free of charge.

The newly modified schedule will help individuals complete school work, receive assistance with virtual lessons and create a stable structure.

The center will also provide one-on-one help from staff and volunteer tutors for all students.

Program staff stated, “The Center’s teens have specifically identified a need for extra help in math, science, Spanish, and French; however, tutoring in any subject is appreciated. The Center provides a safe and enriching environment, supervised by skilled and well-trained Staff.”

The newly modified schedule for youth in grade 7 to 12 is as followed:

Monday through Thursdays: 12:00 – 1:00 pm: Arrival, mingle with friends, and are served a snack 1:00 – 4:00 pm: Schoolwork, homework, and attending virtual classroom lessons 4:00 -7:00 pm: Teens enjoy all the fun opportunities the Center offers, and are served a wholesome, hot dinner.

Fridays: All day – “Fun Day,” snack and dinner will be served

The “Friday Fun Day” will include activities and recreational opportunities which will include pool, ping-pong, foosball and air hockey, board games, video games, and arts and crafts and physical fitness activities.

The Center will run on a limited occupancy. All are required to wear face masks, and abide by social distancing requirements.

The “SoZo Teen Center” is located in the rear of the Marcy Building in Watertown at 171 Polk Street.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.