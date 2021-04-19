New family nurse practitioner to provide women health services at River Hospital Family Health Center

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital announced on Monday that a new family nurse practitioner will join its River Family Health Center.

The Family Health Center confirmed that Chris Jewett, FNP-C will be joining its team to specialize in Women’s Health Service. Jewett will work alongside River Hospital Gynecologist Dr. Andrew Ogden.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Jewett to our medical practice to further enhance the specialty services available to members of the River Communities,” stated River Hospital Associate Medical Director Amanda Rydberg, RPA-C. “Ms. Jewett’s extensive knowledge in Women’s Health will be a wonderful asset to support our primary care and gynecological services.”

According to River Hospital, Jewett is joining the River Family Health Center after previously practicing at Samaritan Surgery Practice. Prior to her work at Samaritan Health, Jewett practiced at River Hospital and River Family Health Center as a Registered Nurse for 12 years. She is also a member of American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to come back to River Hospital as a nurse practitioner in women’s health,” state Jewett. “I am excited to be able to help women of all ages feel comfortable accessing care for a wide range of women’s health needs. Returning to River Hospital feels like coming home and I am truly looking forward to caring for the health of our community once again.”

River Hospital confirmed that Jewett will be providing Women’s Health Services including well-women exams, health counseling, family planning, menopause guidance and minimally invasive gynecological procedures.

River Family Health Center’s Chris Jewett will begin accepting new adolescent and adult patients.