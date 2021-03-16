New fire engine arrives at Fort Drum to help expand firefighting capabilities

Capt. David Kuhl, Firefighter Timothy Newman, Firefighter David Egan, Firefighter Joseph Chaisson, all with Fort Drum Fire Station 2, stand in front of the new fire engine on March 15. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new, shiny red fire engine arrived at Fire Station 2 on the Fort Drum installment on Monday.

The new apparatus will now eliminate the need of sending out two vehicles to respond to a call, allowing six crew members to ride on one vehicle.

According to Fort Drum Fire Captain David Kuhl, the arrival of the engine was a moment of excitement for the entire crew.

“It’s definitely a morale-booster,” said Captain Kuhl. “These guys are going want to tinker on it and clean it every day. This is going to enhance our capabilities and will be reliable for a number of years.”

The engine, a 2021 Pierce Saber engine features a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump and six-person cab. Fort Drum Firefighter Timothy Newman said that the apparatus also meets the new National Fire Protection Association requirements.

“Whenever we get new equipment, people get excited,” said Firefighter Newman. “It has back-up cameras on each side so, while we’re driving, we have a greater capability of seeing left and right. Also, with the new style of cab design it has a full windshield for better visibility and the new lighting system on it is top-of-the-line.”

Additional photos of the apparatus are featured below:



Fort Drum firefighters wash the new fire engine at Fire Station 2 on March 15. The apparatus features a 1,500 gallon-per-minute pump and six-person cab, which will enhance the capabilities of firefighters responding to an emergency. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)



Fire Chief Jason Brunet also shared that the staff is expecting to receive a second new engine by March 2022. Chief Brunet added that a small aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus will also be added to the fleet in the next year.

Fort Drum Fire Station 2 received the new vehicle on March 15, 2021.