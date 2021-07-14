New Fort Drum Commanding General writes letter to community following arrival

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following his arrival this week, the new Fort Drum Commanding General issued a letter to the community.

Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., officially was named Commander General for the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York. He then distributed a letter to the community on taking on the new role.

In his letter, Brig. Gen. Beagle stated:

It is with a great deal of humility that I write to you as the Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, New York. In the coming weeks and months, my goal is to visit your organization and meet as many of you as possible. For some of you our next encounter will be the rekindling of an old partnership and for others, it will be the start of a new relationship. It has been abundantly clear to me that we have an outstanding community in the North Country, a tremendously professional workforce and we deliver on our promise to provide trained and ready forces to combatant commanders around the globe. I plan to use my first 90 days in position to gain an understanding of where we are as a team. With your help, I want to determine what we need to do in order to remain relevant as a Division, installation and key pillars within our community.

He added:

It takes a team effort to remain relevant. It will take transparency, understanding and empathy by all to make progress. I expect nothing less than dignity and respect rendered to all of those that we encounter. If you are not committed to being value added to the team and embracing servitude as a major part of your role, I ask that you personally reflect on your purpose and role on this team.

BG Beagle concluded by stating:

The North Country, the state of New York and Louisiana, our Soldiers, families and workforce deserve our best. Let’s give them what they expect and deserve. As indictive of our motto from MG George Hayes: “Not matter what — keep moving– we must meet at the top!” Climb to glory!

Brig. Gen. Milford assumed the position of Commander General on Monday, July 12, 2021.