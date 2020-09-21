New gorge hiking trail revealed at Salmon River Falls

SALMON RIVER FALLS UNIQUE AREA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new trail has been revealed at the popular Oswego County waterfall attraction.

The Salmon River Falls Unique Area, managed by the New York State department of Environmental Conservation featured several hiking trails, fishing, cross country skiing and snowshoeing in the winter and six-kilometers of wildlife management.

Oswego County Tourism revealed the newly managed 600-foot gorge trail through a video on their business page:

According to the DEC, the trail itself is steep and will close November 15 through May 1 during high water events.

