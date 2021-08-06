New Gouverneur superintendent discusses upcoming school year

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — As school districts are gearing up for the upcoming school year, Gouverneur Central School District is welcoming new leadership.

Gouverneur’s new Superintendent of Schools Jacquelyn Kelly sent out a return to school letter to District families. In the letter, Kelly introduced herself and discussed preliminary plans for the upcoming school year.

“As we pass the halfway point of the summer, I would like to take this opportunity to formally introduce myself as the new Superintendent of Schools,” Kelly said in the letter. “I am truly honored to be joining such a wonderful and welcoming school community, and I am looking forward to helping the District build upon past successes.”

To address the upcoming school year, Kelly stated that the District is planning for full-time in-person instruction. However, at the time the letter was sent out, she said that Gouverneur is awaiting guidance from New York State and the St. Lawrence County Health Department.

Kelly added that the areas awaiting guidance include mask wearing, social distancing in classrooms, cafeterias and school buses. She said “this information is critical to our planning for a learning environment,” and anticipated that the guidance will be released soon.

Once the guidance is released, Superintendent Kelly stated that the District will then be able to form a detailed, “realistic plan,” as well as a reference guide for students and families. The Gouverneur Central School District will begin its 2021-2021 school year on September 7, 2021.

New York State also released a statement on August 5, confirming that it will not be releasing guidance for schools to reopen. Specific guidance will be directed to local officials.