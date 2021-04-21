New Hartford man arrested for stealing from Lowville Walmart

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from New Hartford was arrested for allegedly stealing from Walmart in Lowville.

The Lewis County Sheriffs Office has arrested Chad M. Bartlett, 29, of New Hartford following an incident that occurred on January 17, 2021 at Walmart in Lowville, New York.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Bartlett allegedly took merchandise from the store without paying for it. The New Hartford Police Department then located Bartlett and took him into custody due to a active arrest warrant ad turned him over to the Lewis County Sheriffs Deputies.

Subsequently upon his arrest, Bartlett was charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

Bartlett was arraigned via CAP Court and released to reappear at a later date. He was officially arrested on April 20, 2021.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lowville Village Police Department.