NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New Hartford Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred on Commercial Drive.

Officers were called to the Avenue Plaza on Commercial Drive at approximately 7:45 PM responding to the call. Further investigation found that the pedestrian – 22-year-old Jacob Grudowski of Colton, New York – had climbed onto the hood of the driver’s Jeep Wrangler as it was moving forward through the parking lot.

The driver – 25-year-old Christopher Barror of Rome – then stopped the vehicle. As he did so, Grudowski fell off the hood of the vehicle and struck his head on the pavement. He was treated at the scene by members of the New Hartford Fire Department. Grudowski was subsequently transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of a head injury, and is currently in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. If you witnessed the incident and have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.