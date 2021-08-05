New high school tennis opportunities coming to New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — More opportunities for aspiring tennis players are coming to New York.

Universal Tennis and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have announced a partnership that is aimed toward upgrading tennis for more than 20,000 high school players and coaches throughout New York State. According to NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, this will create more opportunities for athletes.

“Universal Tennis provides us a platform to promote high school tennis, utilize new technologies they have developed for the sport, and efficiently record results of every tennis athlete in New York so that we can properly seed players in Sectionals and State Tournaments.” Dr. Zayas said in a press release.

Universal Tennis will provide NYSPHSAA a portal on their website for all high school tennis players to record their score. Their score will count toward their Verified UTR Rating, which is a way for student-athletes to be measured metrically. Schools, coaches, or athletes can manually enter their scores into the system free of charge.

Along with using the website to see a Verified UTR Rating, Universal Tennis will allow student-athletes to use the College Fit feature that will allow them to see where they rank in rosters across more than 900 collegiate teams across the United States.

The partnership will begin this fall and will be one of many state associations around the country.