New improvements coming to Massena Intake Park in St. Lawrence County

MASSENA N.Y. (WWTI) — In association with the New York Power Authority, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced $3 million in improvements at the Massena Intake Park in St. Lawrence County.

The improvements will include an expansion of the existing boat launches from four to eight, a new dock, room for seasonal boat parking, and the addition of two new picnic pavilions with restrooms, parking, and handicap accessibility features.

“Investing in recreation facilities like the Massena Intake helps to ensure that New York’s top-notch tourism destinations remain vibrant and continue to help strengthen regional economies as New York recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said.

The Massena Intake Park has long been a popular tourist destination for boaters because of its location on the St. Lawrence River, its close proximity to the Canadian border, and because of it being the site of several national fishing tournaments.

“I would like to thank the New York Power Authority for working with the riverfront communities to enhance the Massena Intake. It has become the crown jewel of the St. Lawrence River and is instrumental to developing tourism through fishing tournaments and recreation.” Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy said.

The New York Power Association is the largest state public power organization in the nation. It currently operates 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit miles of transmission lines.