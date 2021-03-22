New independent liberal arts Catholic elementary school to open its doors in Canton this fall

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new charter school will open its doors in Canton this fall.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy received approval from the NYS Department of Education and will establish itself as an independent liberal arts school in the Catholic tradition.

Co-founder of the School Devon Sutton shared that the school will “draw upon centuries of tradition in teaching [its] children truth, beauty and goodness.”

This several year projects was led by many community stakeholders, however it recently came together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic so many community members were able to slow down a little bit and really invest in this project, and everything started to click,” shared Sutton. “We found that New York state was very helpful, our local public schools, superintendents were extremely supportive, teachers from public schools, from private schools, The Institute for Catholic Liberal Education and educators actually from across the country have been walking alongside us as we’ve been building the school.”

According to Sutton, the school will follow a “rigorous” education method which will include classes that meet New York State Standards, incorporating religious studies and teaching its student Latin. Ultimately focusing on mastering topics taught.

St. Catherine of Siena Academy is currently enrolling students in grades kindergarten through four with hopes to expand one grade per year. The school will be located at 2 Powers Street in Canton, New York.

More information can be found on the St. Catherine of Siena Academy website.