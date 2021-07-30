New infrastructure deal awards millions to North Country airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The federal infrastructure deal is helping fund resources in the North Country.
This includes funding for local airports, highways and bridges, transit, rail and water and sewer infrastructure.
The North Country specifically will receive funding for several of its airports, as well as statewide projects such as electric vehicle charging stations, a vehicular bridge repair formula program and Amtrak services. A breakdown of funding for local airports is included in the chart below:
|Ogdensburg International
|$5,101,240
|Watertown International
|$5,084,660
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$1,480,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$1,480,000
In total, New York State will receive over $82 billion in funding. The breakdown is listed below:
- Highway funding:
- $11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments
- $142 million for EV charging infrastructure
- $1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program
- Airport funding:
|Albany International
|$28,662,945
|Plattsburgh International
|$7,634,940
|Columbia County
|$1,480,000
|Saratoga County
|$1,480,000
|Floyd Bennett Memorial
|$1,480,000
|Schenectady County
|$1,480,000
|Adirondack Regional
|$1,480,000
|Fulton County
|$790,000
|Ticonderoga Municipal
|$550,000
|Piseco
|$550,000
|Lake Placid
|$550,000
|Malone-Dufort
|$550,000
|Syracuse Hancock International
|$27,339,820
|Ogdensburg International
|$5,101,240
|Watertown International
|$5,084,660
|Massena International-Richards Field
|$1,480,000
|Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field
|$1,480,000
|Griffiss International
|$1,480,000
|Oswego County
|$790,000
|Cortland County-Chase Field
|$790,000
|Hamilton Municipal
|$790,000
|Greater Rochester International
|$27,038,025
|Penn Yan
|$1,480,000
|Perry-Warsaw
|$790,000
|Finger Lakes Regional
|$790,000
|Dansville Municipal
|$790,000
|Genesee County
|$790,000
|Canandaigua
|$790,000
|Westchester County
|$22,597,580
|New York Stewart International
|$12,499,175
|Orange County
|$790,000
|Sullivan County International
|$790,000
|Warwick Municipal
|$790,000
|Joseph Y Resnick
|$790,000
|Hudson Valley Regional
|$790,000
|Long Island MacArthur
|$21,595,630
|Republic
|$3,735,000
|Francis S Gabreski
|$1,480,000
|East Hampton
|$1,480,000
|Brookhaven
|$1,480,000
|Elizabeth Field
|$550,000
|Bayport Aerodrome
|$550,000
|John F Kennedy International
|$294,682,575
|La Guardia
|$150,008,970
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|$8,555,765
|Ithaca Tompkins Regional
|$7,151,415
|Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field
|$5,143,250
|Corning-Painted Post
|$790,000
|Tri-Cities
|$790,000
|Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field
|$790,000
|Sidney Municipal
|$790,000
|Albert S. Nader Regional
|$790,000
|Lt Warren Eaton
|$790,000
|Cattaraugus County-Olean
|$790,000
|Hornell Municipal
|$550,000
|Buffalo Niagara International
|$37,509,535
|Niagara Falls International
|$7,532,740
|Chautauqua County/Dunkirk
|$790,000
|Chautauqua County/Jamestown
|$790,000
- Rail funding
|Purpose
|Amount
|Objective(Sub-Account)
|Notes
|Account
|Amtrak -National Network
|$16 Billion
|$16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs
|$688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate.
|Amtrak National Network Grant Account
|Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC)
|$6 billion
|$6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog)
|Some will go to Gateway
|Amtrak NEC Grant Account
|Northeast Corridor Modernization
|$24 billion
|$24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan
|These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for
|Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside)
|Intercity passenger rail
|$12 billion
|$12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail)
|Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside)
The specifics of the infrastructure deal was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Thursday. Schumer claimed that these funds will ensure that the state’s infrastructure will receive “long-awaited” investments and relief.
“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” Senator Schumer said. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”