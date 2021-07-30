New infrastructure deal awards millions to North Country airports

Image of Watertown International Airport taken on March 8, 2020 (WWTI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The federal infrastructure deal is helping fund resources in the North Country.

This includes funding for local airports, highways and bridges, transit, rail and water and sewer infrastructure.

The North Country specifically will receive funding for several of its airports, as well as statewide projects such as electric vehicle charging stations, a vehicular bridge repair formula program and Amtrak services. A breakdown of funding for local airports is included in the chart below:

Ogdensburg International$5,101,240
Watertown International$5,084,660
Massena International-Richards Field$1,480,000
Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field$1,480,000

In total, New York State will receive over $82 billion in funding. The breakdown is listed below:

  • Highway funding:
    • $11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments
    • $142 million for EV charging infrastructure
    • $1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program
  • Airport funding:
Albany International$28,662,945
Plattsburgh International$7,634,940
Columbia County$1,480,000
Saratoga County$1,480,000
Floyd Bennett Memorial$1,480,000
Schenectady County$1,480,000
Adirondack Regional$1,480,000
Fulton County$790,000
Ticonderoga Municipal$550,000
Piseco$550,000
Lake Placid$550,000
Malone-Dufort$550,000
Syracuse Hancock International$27,339,820
Griffiss International$1,480,000
Oswego County$790,000
Cortland County-Chase Field$790,000
Hamilton Municipal$790,000
Greater Rochester International$27,038,025
Penn Yan$1,480,000
Perry-Warsaw$790,000
Finger Lakes Regional$790,000
Dansville Municipal$790,000
Genesee County$790,000
Canandaigua$790,000
Westchester County$22,597,580
New York Stewart International$12,499,175
Orange County$790,000
Sullivan County International$790,000
Warwick Municipal$790,000
Joseph Y Resnick$790,000
Hudson Valley Regional$790,000
Long Island MacArthur$21,595,630
Republic$3,735,000
Francis S Gabreski$1,480,000
East Hampton$1,480,000
Brookhaven$1,480,000
Elizabeth Field$550,000
Bayport Aerodrome$550,000
John F Kennedy International$294,682,575
La Guardia$150,008,970
Elmira/Corning Regional$8,555,765
Ithaca Tompkins Regional$7,151,415
Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field$5,143,250
Corning-Painted Post$790,000
Tri-Cities$790,000
Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field$790,000
Sidney Municipal$790,000
Albert S. Nader Regional$790,000
Lt Warren Eaton$790,000
Cattaraugus County-Olean$790,000
Hornell Municipal$550,000
Buffalo Niagara International$37,509,535
Niagara Falls International$7,532,740
Chautauqua County/Dunkirk$790,000
Chautauqua County/Jamestown$790,000
  • Rail funding
PurposeAmountObjective(Sub-Account)NotesAccount
Amtrak -National Network$16 Billion$16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs$688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate.Amtrak National Network Grant Account
Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC)$6 billion$6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog)Some will go to GatewayAmtrak NEC Grant Account 
Northeast Corridor Modernization$24 billion$24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements planThese are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete forFed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside)
Intercity passenger rail$12 billion$12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail) Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside)

The specifics of the infrastructure deal was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Thursday. Schumer claimed that these funds will ensure that the state’s infrastructure will receive “long-awaited” investments and relief.

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” Senator Schumer said. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”  

