WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Watertown City School District.

Beginning January 28, Roger Adams will begin serving as Watertown’s interim superintendent, according to a press release from the District office.

According to the District, Adams is a former social studies teacher, coach and high school principal. Adams also served as the Indian River Central School District superintendent of schools until his retirement in 2006.

Adams will take over from current interim superintendent James Kettrick.

However, Adams’ role will be temporary as the District is continuing its superintendent search. The permanent position has not been filled since former Superintendent Patricia LaBarr retired in August 2022.

The Watertown City School District Board of Education said in the press release that it will continue working with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES District Superintendent Stephen Tood on a superintendent search.