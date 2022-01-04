WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the legacy of a retired sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook on Monday an announcement, introducing K9 Lafferty, a nine-month-old Belgian Malinois, and the newest member of the Department. According to the Sheriff’s Office, K9 Lafferty is named after James L. Lafferty, who was the 55th Sheriff of Jefferson County.

Sheriff Lafferty holds a longtime career in Jefferson County and in New York State. He started his career in law enforcement as an Oneida County Deputy Sheriff before he joined the New York State Police.

Lafferty joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 as Undersheriff after retiring from State Police in 1994. He was then elected Sheriff in 1998, which he held until 2002.

Although he is now retired, JCSO noted that at 87-years-old, he still is an active member of the community. He has notably led fundraisers for various community groups and attends functions held by the Sheriff’s Office.

“At 87-years-young, Sheriff Lafferty is still upbeat and going strong,” JCSO said in a Facebook post. “He’s a joy to talk to when we see him and we couldn’t be more proud to name our newest K9 after him.”

K9 Lafferty will be teamed up with Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Christian Hughes. Deputy Hughes and K9 Lafferty began a 12-15 week New York State Police K9 school in early January and are expected to be out on patrol in Jefferson County by springtime.