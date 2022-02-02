CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new chain restaurant is opening its doors in the North Country during the first weekend of February.

The White Management Corporation has confirmed that its newest KFC restaurant will open in Canton, New York on February 5, 2022. This new restaurant is located in a Mountain Mart convenience store and features a modern design, drive-thru and online ordering.

The restaurant is being led by Jacob Simmons, who trained in Plattsburgh before arriving in Canton as the store manager.

“We are excited to bring KFC to Canton, and to share some of our success with the Canton school community,” White Management Corporation President Brian White said in a press release. “This is the second KFC restaurant we have opened recently where we were able to promote a hard-working crew member to a manager position. We love to promote from within and watch the success of our employees.”

To celebrate its opening, the KFC restaurant is partnering with Canton Central School District’s FFA program to commit 15% of sales to the program. Canton’s FFA program includes 70 members and is a part of a nationwide organization that promotes leadership among students.

KFC will also be offering a Grand Canton Family Meal Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, they are offering KFC 5 for 5, where guests make a $5 donation directly to FFA and receive a $5 voucher for a return visit to KFC; and KFC Pie’s the Limit, where guests purchase a new KFC apple pie for $2, and $1 goes directly to FFA.

The new Canton restaurant is also participating in KFC’s Harvest food donation program. KFC restaurant team members package unsold and wholesome food for donation to a local charity partner.

Additionally, the grand opening ceremony will also be in conjunction with the restaurant’s neighbor, Dunkin’, also located in the Mountain Mart.

The grand opening ceremony in Canton is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on February 5.