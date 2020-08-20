New law in New York to make voting easier in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Sweeping reforms have been signed into effect to make voting easier this election season.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed a three-part package on August 20 to insure ballots are counted November 3.

The package includes allowing absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately, expanding protections to allow voters to receive absentee ballots due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19 and ensuring all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the Election will be counted.

The law also states that ballots with a postmark before or on November 3 will be counted if received by November 10.

“The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation’s history,” Governor Cuomo said. “These actions will further break down barriers to democracy and will make it easier for all New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote this November.”

