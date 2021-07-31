New law makes it easier for New York families to collect unclaimed child support payments

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo passed a new law to make receiving unclaimed child support payments much easier on families.

Previous legislature required the local districts of social services to follow an outdated process. Families would have to petition the Family Court to allow the funds to be deposited with the County Treasurer, and then wait five years before they could be turned over to the State Comptroller. This meant it would take seven years or longer before the funds were part of an easily searchable database.

The new law eliminated the requirement to apply to Family Court and allows the funds to be transferred to the State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, so families can locate and claim the money as quickly as possible. The new process will last about two years, giving LDSS the time to locate the family entitled to the funds.

Senator Liz Krueger said the new law could make a big difference for struggling families.

“For families struggling to make ends meet, every dollar counts, and having child support payments get caught up in layers of bureaucracy just creates additional hardship and stress,” Krueger said. “By streamlining the process of matching payments with families, we will take a small step toward easing the burden.”