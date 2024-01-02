NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to strengthen protections for rent stabilized tenants statewide.

Legislation S2980-C/A6216-B strengthens tenant protections by making changes to avoid improper deregulations or rent increases and improve enforcement of current rent stabilization laws.

“This legislation will help to protect the one million New Yorkers living in rent-stabilized apartments and give our state better, stronger tools to enforce our rent stabilization laws,” Governor Kathy Hochul

The new legislation will strengthen tenant protections by clarifying the standards for determining whether a landlord has engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deregulate a unit.

This will require landlords going forward to get approval from Homes and Community Renewal before deregulating a unit due to: A substantial rehabilitation;

Stiffening penalties for failing to register a unit;

Codifying methods for calculating rents after units are combined or modified; and

Reinforcing HCR’s authority to enforce the rent stabilization laws, among other measures.

Civil Law Reform Unit at The Legal Aid Society Attorney-In-Charge Judith Goldiner said, “For too long, landlords have employed ‘Frankensteining’ and other fraudulent tactics to raise rents to take advantage of loopholes in the law, worsening the local homelessness crisis and reducing our finite stock of affordable housing.” She also thanked the Hochul for signing the law and correcting “this injustice” of an “unscrupulous practice.”