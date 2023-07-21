FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Medical Activity is in the hands of a new commander.

On July 21, the MEDDAC hosted its change of command ceremony at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park. Outgoing Commander Colonel Matthew Mapes relinquished command to Colonel Christina Buchner.

The Change of Command Ceremony was led by Brigadier General Mary V. Krueger, who is the commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East.

Brig. Gen. Krueger praised both leaders for their skillset and expertise.

Col. Buchner is coming to Fort Drum after serving at the Office for the Surgeon General.

She has held dozens of leadership roles in her army career, completed three deployments and is a highly decorated officer.

But now her new role begins.

The new commander shared her excitement to be in the North Country and lead the MEDDAC.

“I’m excited because the Fort Drum MEDDAC is definitely differnet than a lot of the other medical treatment facilities around the military as it’s heavily integrated with the community. Our community partners who will play a significant role in the delivery of care to our soldiers and our families, helping us to preserve readiness within our organizations and prepare us for future missions,” Col. Buchner.

Fort Drum is one of the only military installations without its own hospital. The MEDDAC serves over 32,000 soldiers and civilians.

Col. Mapes held command of the MEDDAC since July 2021. He was coined with leading and navigating the Army base through the COVID-19 pandemic. a new database system, relocations, rennovations and more.

He and his wife Jennifer were presented with awards prior to the ceremony. Jennifer assited the health system with employee recruitment and also volunteered with the Red Cross on base.

Mapes’ will now relocate to Fort Cavazos, Texas where he will serve as the deputy hospital commander.