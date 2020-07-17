Food donations from local farms and ranchers made easier through new legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been passed for the American Farms, Food Banks, and Families Act.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a cosponsor of the act, announced the new legislation to create a specific USDA position. The position will allow food to be donated easily through local farmers and ranchers, leading to a strengthening of the food supply chain.

According to the legislation, the “Agriculture Supply Chain Administrator” will be responsible for developing efficiencies, and addressing the key challenges within the domestic agriculture food supply chain.

“Our farmers and food banks have really risen to the challenge in order to provide for our communities,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Still, there are roadblocks that hinder our producer’s abilities to donate their products. This legislation will help USDA identify regulations and statutes that hinder this process.”

