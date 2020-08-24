New legislation authorizes life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication to be used by public entities

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, a fire medic holds a box containing naloxone hydrochloride which is carried in all their department’s emergency response vehicles, in Akron, Ohio. Doctors who prescribe opioid painkillers should tell their patients about a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse drug overdoses, according to new federal guidelines issued Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New legislation in New York State with authorise the use of opioid overdose reversal medication by public entities.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation S8259/A7812A on August 24 to use opioid antagonists to continue to prevent opioid overdoses.

This measure effective on August 24 allows bars, malls, beauty parlors, theaters, hotels and retail establishments to possess, distribute and administer an opioid overdose reversal medication.

“We have made tremendous progress in combating addiction across New York and while we have seen a reduction in opioid deaths over the past 10 years, there is still work to be done,” Governor Cuomo said. “This expansion of the Good Samaritan law gives additional entities the ability to save the life of an individual suffering from addiction without penalty. New York State will continue to do everything we can to expand access to critical care as we fight this deadly scourge and save lives.”

Until the recent legislation many public spaces have restricted the administration of Naloxone on their premises.