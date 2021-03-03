New legislation introduced to promote native plant species growth in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been introduced and focuses on promoting native plant species across the country.

U.S. Congress and Senate members have introduce the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act, S.3150, a bill that would establish a pilot program for native plant species. This would be required through the National Parks Service and would be in at least two NPS regions.

The legislation would also establish a study on the cost-effectiveness of using native plat materials to help with land management activities. This would be permitted on federal lands under the jurisdiction of the Parks Service or other federal land management agencies.

This legislation was introduced to Congress by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Matt Cartwright. Identifcal legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Susan Collins.

Congresswoman Stefanik commented on the legislation and how it will impact the North Country.

“As Co-Chair of the House Invasive Species Caucus, I am proud to help reintroduce this legislation to combat the spread of invasive species and protect native plants within our diverse North Country ecosystems,” shared Stefanik. “Protecting native species is critical to maintaining natural landscapes, and this legislation will help preserve them for generations to come.”

Senator Cantwell also commented on the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act, stating, “native plants play a vital role in protecting our shared public lands. Bringing more native plants back will help us combat invasive species, provide food and shelter for local wildlife, and adapt to the looming threat of climate change.”

The Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act has been endorsed by the Garden Club of America, Friends of Acadia and Scenic America.