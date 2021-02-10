New legislation to expand access to dairy products, enforce FDA dairy food standards

American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been introduced in the House aiming to help expand access to dairy products nationwide and enforce new food standards.

Two new pieces of legislation, the GIVE MILK Act, H.R.8077; and the DAIRY PRIDE Act, S.792, have goals to expand the United States Department of Agriculture access to dairy products for nutrition programs and enforce labeling standards for dairy products in the United States.

Specifically according to Congress, the GIVE MILK Act revises the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It would allow WIC participants to receive nonfat milk, 1% low-fat milk, 2% reduced-fat milk, or whole milk.

The GIVE MILK Act was introduced in August 2020 and referred to the House Committee on Education and Labor.

Additionally, the DAIRY PRIDE Act imposes measures to provide clear dairy labels on products. Stated in text from Congress, S.792 was introduced “to require enforcement against misbranded milk alternatives.”

The DAIRY Pride Act was introduced in March 2019, read twice and referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik cosponsored both bills and released statements regarding the legislation.

Congresswoman Stefanik stated, “the GIVE MILK Act and DAIRY PRIDE Act are bipartisan, common-sense solutions that will improve the dairy industry and simultaneously help North Country families, consumers, families and farmers.”