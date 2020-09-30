Legislation to help provide New York families with support and services to combat addiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation in Congress will provide families in new york for addiction services.

The Family Services for Addiction Act will help to provide grants for programs that offer family support services, both nationally and locally.

According to the legislation, eligible services include caregiver peer support, education and training, systems navigation for families seeking treatment, counseling services and support groups.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her support of the act and her vote to help pass the legislation.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have met with countless families and individuals who have been unfortunately impacted by addiction, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly exacerbated existing problems,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “It is essential that we provide families with the resources they need to support loved ones who are dealing with addiction.”

The Family Services for Addiction Act was introduced to Congress on January 9, 2020 by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

