New legislation to increase meal access for young New Yorkers experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A newly introduced legislation will help young adults experiencing homelessness gain access to food.

Members of the United States Congress introduced the Feeding Homeless Youth During COVID-19. This act is stated to provide young adults who may be experiencing homelessness with free meals. This includes young adults living in emergency shelters.

This legislation proceeds and expands the Child and Adult Care Food Program’s age of eligibility. Those eligible will range from 18 to 25 years of age throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously the CACFP provided reimbursements for meals for children in afterschool car, children in emergency shelters, adults over 60 or adults with disabilities.

According to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, along with Representative Pramila Jayapal, introduced this act to Congress on September 29, 2020.

“As shelters across the North Country continue to serve more young adults experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19, it is essential that we provide them with the resources necessary to feed those in need,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation to expand access to this essential program specifically for young adults who are in need of nutritious meals. As we continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, I will continue to advocate for programs and initiatives that serve communities in need. I look forward to working with Rep. Jayapal and our House colleagues to further this important legislation.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.